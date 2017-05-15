Ukraine's participation in EU strategy on cyber security could be agreed during year - Klimkin

Ukraine could take part in the strategy on cyber security the EU is currently developing, the relevant issue will be resolved during Estonia's presidency in the second half of 2017.

Ukraine's Minister of Foreign Affairs Pavlo Klimkin after a meeting with the foreign ministers of the EU member states said Ukraine's participation in the European strategy of cyber security was his initiative.

"We talked about security aspects. For example, I suggested that Ukraine become part of the future EU cyber security strategy. We have something to offer, our experience is highly appreciated," he told journalists in Brussels on Monday.

"And the next Estonian chairmanship will make efforts to coordinate such a strategy in the next six months," Klimkin added.

As reported, Estonia will succeed EU presidency from Malta in July 2017 for six months, after which it will transfer it to Bulgaria.