Ukraine interested in deepening cooperation with Israel in a number of areas - Groysman

Prime Minister of Ukraine Volodymyr Groysman stands for deepening cooperation with Israel in the areas of IT, cyber security, science and education, agriculture and tourism.

According to the press service of the Cabinet of Ministers of Ukraine, Groysman during his official visit to Israel on Monday held a meeting with Prime Minister of Israel Benjamin Netanyahu.

"Israel and Ukraine are strategic partners, we have many areas in which we can cooperate in a qualitative way, particularly in agriculture, IT, science, education, healthcare - where we can get common experience and quality results," the prime minister said.

According to Groysman, in the field of IT and innovation Ukraine is interested in introducing digital services in the public sector, attracting technical and expert assistance in creating a state network for providing broadband Internet access. He underlined the countries' cooperation in countering cybercrime and cyber terrorism.