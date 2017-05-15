Poroshenko ready to amend Constitution on Crimean Tatar autonomy

President of Ukraine Petro Poroshenko is ready to propose changes to the Constitution of Ukraine concerning the granting of the Crimean Tatar autonomy status to Crimea.

"I am ready to introduce several amendments to the Constitution, including on the issues of the Crimean Tatar autonomy. The format of this autonomy should be proposed to me by the Constitutional Commission, in which representatives of the Crimean Tatar people take part," Poroshenko said at a press conference in Kyiv on Sunday.

Poroshenko said that this issue shouldn't be delayed.

"I think that this should be done in the near future. It is not necessary to delay this issue [...] the delay is not on the president's side. The president is ready to introduce the proposed version. It is extremely important to find 300 votes in the hall of the [Verkhovna Rada] to this end and we all need to work at this," the president said.