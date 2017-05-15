Facts

13:09 15.05.2017

Poroshenko ready to amend Constitution on Crimean Tatar autonomy

President of Ukraine Petro Poroshenko is ready to propose changes to the Constitution of Ukraine concerning the granting of the Crimean Tatar autonomy status to Crimea.

"I am ready to introduce several amendments to the Constitution, including on the issues of the Crimean Tatar autonomy. The format of this autonomy should be proposed to me by the Constitutional Commission, in which representatives of the Crimean Tatar people take part," Poroshenko said at a press conference in Kyiv on Sunday.

Poroshenko said that this issue shouldn't be delayed.

"I think that this should be done in the near future. It is not necessary to delay this issue [...] the delay is not on the president's side. The president is ready to introduce the proposed version. It is extremely important to find 300 votes in the hall of the [Verkhovna Rada] to this end and we all need to work at this," the president said.

IMPORTANT

Eurovision head thanks Ukraine for flawless organization of contest

Russia constantly prevents road map coordination for Minsk accords implementation – Poroshenko

Poroshenko to discuss Normandy format in Berlin next week

U.S. ready to pressure Russia into Donbas settlement, there are very interesting ideas to this end - Klimkin

U.S. engaged in Normandy Format

LATEST

Poroshenko satisfied with PGO's work, urges public report in Rada

Ustymenko summoned for questioning in Sheremet assassination case

Poroshenko discusses release of Ukrainian hostages, including journalist Sushchenko, with Putin by phone

U.S. special rep for coordinating actions with Ukraine to be appointed in near future – Poroshenko

Opposition Bloc calls on world community to raise issue of attempts to physically eliminate opposition in Ukraine

ADVERTISING
Interfax-Ukraine
ADVERTISING
ADVERTISING
ADVERTISING
Loading...
ADVERTISING
ADVERTISING

UKR.NET- новости со всей Украины.

ADVERTISING
WEATHER
изучение английского
http://price.ua/catalog5649.html
ADVERTISING