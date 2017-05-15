Ustymenko summoned for questioning in Sheremet assassination case

A possible witness in the assassination of Belarus born journalist Pavel Sheremet in Kyiv on July 20, 2016, Ihor Ustymenko, has been summoned for questioning by law-enforcement officials, Ukrainian President Petro Poroshenko said on Sunday during a press conference in Kyiv.

"Our Criminal Procedural Code provides three-day notice for questioning, and Mr. Ustymenko has been summoned for an interview on Monday," Poroshenko said. The president thanked journalist for identifying Ustymenko as a possible witness in Sheremet's assassination.

According to the president, Ukraine's Security Services (SBU) chief Vasyl Hrytsak said Ustymenko, who was mentioned in a documentary film by Slidstvo.Info, left the SBU in April 2014 along with 2,000 other former SBU employees.

On February 8, 2017 police investigators said Sheremet was probably murdered because of his journalist activities in Ukraine and other countries.

Slidstvo.Info in its documentary film interviewed Ustymenko, whom they placed near Sheremet's residence the night before he was killed.