Facts

12:38 15.05.2017

Ustymenko summoned for questioning in Sheremet assassination case

A possible witness in the assassination of Belarus born journalist Pavel Sheremet in Kyiv on July 20, 2016, Ihor Ustymenko, has been summoned for questioning by law-enforcement officials, Ukrainian President Petro Poroshenko said on Sunday during a press conference in Kyiv.

"Our Criminal Procedural Code provides three-day notice for questioning, and Mr. Ustymenko has been summoned for an interview on Monday," Poroshenko said. The president thanked journalist for identifying Ustymenko as a possible witness in Sheremet's assassination.

According to the president, Ukraine's Security Services (SBU) chief Vasyl Hrytsak said Ustymenko, who was mentioned in a documentary film by Slidstvo.Info, left the SBU in April 2014 along with 2,000 other former SBU employees.

On February 8, 2017 police investigators said Sheremet was probably murdered because of his journalist activities in Ukraine and other countries.

Slidstvo.Info in its documentary film interviewed Ustymenko, whom they placed near Sheremet's residence the night before he was killed.

IMPORTANT

Eurovision head thanks Ukraine for flawless organization of contest

Russia constantly prevents road map coordination for Minsk accords implementation – Poroshenko

Poroshenko to discuss Normandy format in Berlin next week

U.S. ready to pressure Russia into Donbas settlement, there are very interesting ideas to this end - Klimkin

U.S. engaged in Normandy Format

LATEST

Poroshenko ready to amend Constitution on Crimean Tatar autonomy

Poroshenko satisfied with PGO's work, urges public report in Rada

Poroshenko discusses release of Ukrainian hostages, including journalist Sushchenko, with Putin by phone

U.S. special rep for coordinating actions with Ukraine to be appointed in near future – Poroshenko

Opposition Bloc calls on world community to raise issue of attempts to physically eliminate opposition in Ukraine

ADVERTISING
Interfax-Ukraine
ADVERTISING
ADVERTISING
ADVERTISING
Loading...
ADVERTISING
ADVERTISING

UKR.NET- новости со всей Украины.

ADVERTISING
WEATHER
изучение английского
http://price.ua
ADVERTISING