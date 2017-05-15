Poroshenko to discuss Normandy format in Berlin next week

Ukrainian president Petro Poroshenko will visit Berlin late next week to discuss preparations for a meeting of the "Normandy group" (France, Germany, Ukraine, Russia), which negotiates a settlement for Donbas.

"At the end of next week, precisely in one week, I will have many hours of talks with the German chancellor in Berlin regarding preparations for a Normandy-format meeting," Poroshenko told a press conference in Kyiv on Sunday, responding to a question posed by Kyiv-based Interfax.