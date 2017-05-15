Legal proceedings in Yanukovych case should be transparent - Poroshenko

Ukrainian President Petro Poroshenko has said that the legal proceedings in the case on high treason of former Ukrainian President Viktor Yanukovych should be transparent, but Ukrainian people and the president would not wait for it for three or ten years.

"I am sure that we should provide for absolutely transparent proceedings: society must know, defense must know and prove their arguments. Let them explain to the world and Ukrainian people what means the invitation of Russian troops to the sovereign and independent territory of Ukraine. There is no excuse for it. This must be not a simple political assessment… but the absolutely legal conclusion made and directed by the prosecutor general," the president said at a press conference in Kyiv on Sunday.

Poroshenko also said that there should not be hurry in the case, but "neither Ukrainian people nor me as the president is not going to wait for it for three, five, seven or ten years."

As reported, Obolonsky district court of Kyiv on May 4, 2017 announced a break in the preparatory meeting on the case of high treason of former Ukrainian President Viktor Yanukovych until May 18. Such a decision was made by the court after partial satisfaction of Yanukovych's motion for organizing a videoconference with him.