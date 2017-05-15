Facts

09:40 15.05.2017

Legal proceedings in Yanukovych case should be transparent - Poroshenko

Ukrainian President Petro Poroshenko has said that the legal proceedings in the case on high treason of former Ukrainian President Viktor Yanukovych should be transparent, but Ukrainian people and the president would not wait for it for three or ten years.

"I am sure that we should provide for absolutely transparent proceedings: society must know, defense must know and prove their arguments. Let them explain to the world and Ukrainian people what means the invitation of Russian troops to the sovereign and independent territory of Ukraine. There is no excuse for it. This must be not a simple political assessment… but the absolutely legal conclusion made and directed by the prosecutor general," the president said at a press conference in Kyiv on Sunday.

Poroshenko also said that there should not be hurry in the case, but "neither Ukrainian people nor me as the president is not going to wait for it for three, five, seven or ten years."

As reported, Obolonsky district court of Kyiv on May 4, 2017 announced a break in the preparatory meeting on the case of high treason of former Ukrainian President Viktor Yanukovych until May 18. Such a decision was made by the court after partial satisfaction of Yanukovych's motion for organizing a videoconference with him.

IMPORTANT

Poroshenko to discuss Normandy format in Berlin next week

U.S. ready to pressure Russia into Donbas settlement, there are very interesting ideas to this end - Klimkin

U.S. engaged in Normandy Format

Eurovision 2017 Results. Table.

Entrant from Portugal wins Eurovision 2017

LATEST

Poroshenko claims all captives interrogated by Ukrainian side refuse to return to self-proclaimed Donbas republics

Poroshenko rejects idea of Ukraine's cutting Donbas loose

Poroshenko to sign bill on state guarantee of individuals' deposits

Trump says he called parties on peace at meetings with Ukrainian, Russian FMs

Appeals court okays in absentia investigation of ex-finance minister Kolobov

ADVERTISING
Interfax-Ukraine
ADVERTISING
ADVERTISING
ADVERTISING
Loading...
ADVERTISING
ADVERTISING

UKR.NET- новости со всей Украины.

ADVERTISING
WEATHER
изучение английского
продажа ремней на price.ua
ADVERTISING