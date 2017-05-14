Facts

02:02 14.05.2017

Entrant from Portugal wins Eurovision 2017

Portugal's Salvador Sobral with the song "Amar Pelos Dois" has won the 62nd international Eurovision Song Contest in 2017.

According to the results of televoting and the national juries' voting, the entrant from that country scored 758 votes in the Grand Final, an Interfax-Ukraine correspondent has reported.

Ukrainian singer Jamala, who won last year's Eurovision Song Contest, handed the trophy of the contest over to Salvador Sobral, after which he once again sang his song.

The second place belongs to entrant from Bulgaria Kristian Kostov with the song "Beautiful Mess." He scored 615 votes.

The Sunstroke Project band from Moldova with the song "Hey, Mamma!" came third with 374 votes.

IMPORTANT

Eurovision 2017 Results. Table.

Ukrainian Consulate checking whether Ukrainians present among victims of road accident in Turkey

Poroshenko to visit Strasbourg on May 17

Crimean Prosecutor's Office intends to finish this year inquiry into deportation of Crimean Tatar people in 1944

Militants shelling populated areas with 152 mm caliber shells

LATEST

Trump says he called parties on peace at meetings with Ukrainian, Russian FMs

Appeals court okays in absentia investigation of ex-finance minister Kolobov

Ukrainian tankmen come fifth in NATO tank biathlon

Ukraine's chief prosecutor, France's ambassador discuss protection of foreign investment

International antiterrorist drills slated n Odesa region on May 15-25

ADVERTISING
Interfax-Ukraine
ADVERTISING
ADVERTISING
ADVERTISING
Loading...
ADVERTISING
ADVERTISING

UKR.NET- новости со всей Украины.

ADVERTISING
WEATHER
изучение английского
аэрогрили
ADVERTISING