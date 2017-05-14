Entrant from Portugal wins Eurovision 2017

Portugal's Salvador Sobral with the song "Amar Pelos Dois" has won the 62nd international Eurovision Song Contest in 2017.

According to the results of televoting and the national juries' voting, the entrant from that country scored 758 votes in the Grand Final, an Interfax-Ukraine correspondent has reported.

Ukrainian singer Jamala, who won last year's Eurovision Song Contest, handed the trophy of the contest over to Salvador Sobral, after which he once again sang his song.

The second place belongs to entrant from Bulgaria Kristian Kostov with the song "Beautiful Mess." He scored 615 votes.

The Sunstroke Project band from Moldova with the song "Hey, Mamma!" came third with 374 votes.