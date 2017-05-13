Trump says he called parties on peace at meetings with Ukrainian, Russian FMs

President of the United States Donald Trump has said in an interview with Fox News that during two separate meetings with Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov and Ukrainian Foreign Minister Pavlo Klimkin in Washington, he urged the parties to restore peaceful relations between them.

Recently the Russian Foreign Minister has come and immediately after that they [the media] did not say anything about it - the Foreign Minister from Ukraine has also come. I told them:"Guys, you need to make peace, you need peace," Trump said.

At the same time, he said that the media covered these meetings in a very biased way, neglecting the arrival of the Ukrainian Foreign Minister.

They [the media] talked about the arrival of the Russian representative. And we were taking photos, they were taking photos. We published pictures, we all knew who was coming - it was on the agenda. But they [the media] did not talk about Ukraine, the president said.