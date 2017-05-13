Facts

16:19 13.05.2017

Appeals court okays in absentia investigation of ex-finance minister Kolobov

Kyiv's Appeals Court has granted permission to conduct a special pretrial criminal investigation in absentia into the case of former Ukrainian Finance Minister Yuriy Kolobov, who served under disgraced ex-president Viktor Yanukovych.

A panel of judges from the court on May 13 reviewed a motion filed by Ukraine's Prosecutor General's Office (PGO) about a ruling handed down on April 3 by Kyiv's Pechersky District Court satisfying a March 25, 2015, request for the special probe into whether Kolobov violated Part 5 of Article 191 (embezzlement) of Ukraine's Criminal Code, the press service of Kyiv's Appeals Court reported on Saturday, May 15.

The panel of judges ruled to grant the request.

Kolobov was arrested in Spain in early 2015. Deputy PGO chief Evhen Enin said in 2015 that Kolobov had a residence permit in Spain and that the Spanish authorities had turned down an extradition request.

IMPORTANT

Ukrainian Consulate checking whether Ukrainians present among victims of road accident in Turkey

Poroshenko to visit Strasbourg on May 17

Crimean Prosecutor's Office intends to finish this year inquiry into deportation of Crimean Tatar people in 1944

Militants shelling populated areas with 152 mm caliber shells

Poroshenko to visit Malta on May 16-17

LATEST

Trump says he called parties on peace at meetings with Ukrainian, Russian FMs

Ukrainian tankmen come fifth in NATO tank biathlon

Ukraine's chief prosecutor, France's ambassador discuss protection of foreign investment

International antiterrorist drills slated n Odesa region on May 15-25

SBU hopes to strengthen cooperation with U.S. on countering terrorism, fighting cyber threats

ADVERTISING
Interfax-Ukraine
ADVERTISING
ADVERTISING
ADVERTISING
Loading...
ADVERTISING
ADVERTISING

UKR.NET- новости со всей Украины.

ADVERTISING
WEATHER
изучение английского
товары для собак цены
ADVERTISING