Ukrainian Consulate checking whether Ukrainians present among victims of road accident in Turkey

The consulate of Ukraine in Turkey is checking the possible presence of Ukrainians among the victims of the road accident with the participation of a tourist bus in the south-west of Turkey, the department of consular service of the Foreign Ministry of Ukraine has reported.

"The Ukrainian Consul is checking whether there are citizens of Ukraine among the injured in the road accident in Turkey," the Foreign Ministry's consular service department said on its Twitter page on Saturday.

Earlier this day, Western media reported that at least 20 people were killed and 11 more seriously injured in the accident involving a tourist bus that occurred in the south-west of Turkey near the city of Marmaris.

According to local authorities, Turkish tourists were traveling by bus. The bus was heading to Marmaris from the city of Izmir when the driver lost control over the car, after which the bus broke through the barrier and fell into the gorge.