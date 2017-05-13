Facts

15:11 13.05.2017

Ukraine's chief prosecutor, France's ambassador discuss protection of foreign investment

Prosecutor General of Ukraine Yuriy Lutsenko has met with France's Ambassador to Ukraine Isabelle Dumont to discuss legal cooperation and protection of foreign investment in Ukraine.

The meeting took place on Friday, the press service of the Prosecutor General's Office (PGO) said.

Lutsenko briefed Dumont on the current situation and priorities of reform of the prosecution. He noted progress in the efforts and the PGO's participation in the process.

"The two discussed issues of bilateral interaction during legal cooperation at the international level, as well as protection of rights of companies with foreign investment that work in Ukrainian territory," the press service said.

Dumont in turn assured of support by France of the reforms that are under way in Ukraine. She also pledged readiness to contribute to effective international cooperation in the fight against crimes and in the legal sector.

Interfax-Ukraine
