Militants shelling populated areas with 152 mm caliber shells

The Ukrainian side of the Joint Center for Coordination and Control (JCCC) states that in Donbas during the past day illegal armed formations were actively carrying out shelling of the positions of the Armed Forces of Ukraine, including populated settlements along the entire line of disengagement.

"Over the night into Saturday, around 01:35, the militants fired on the village of Volnovakha with 15 artillery shells of 152 mm caliber, which is a grave violation of the Minsk accords on the use of prohibited weapons. Fortunately, there are no killed and wounded among the civilian population," the press service of the JCCC said.

According to their information, on Friday the illegal armed forces of ORDLO carried out shelling in the direction of the populated settlements of Maryinka and Krasnohorivka using 82-mm mortar. As a result of the bombardment, one house was destroyed on Heroyiv Chernobylia (Heroes of Chornobyl) Street, 206, and one mine exploded in the courtyard near the house along Soniachna Street, 8. According to preliminary information, there are no casualties among civilians.

In addition, on Friday, at about 11.30 the enemy fired the settlement of Chermalyk from small arms. A citizen of Ukraine was wounded. She was diagnosed with a "gunshot wound of the left leg" and sent to the hospital.

"Such criminal actions by the illegal armed formations of ORDLO testify about grave violations of the Minsk agreements and targeted actions to further aggravate the conflict and unwillingness to observe the ceasefire," the message says.