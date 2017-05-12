Facts

15:14 12.05.2017

Klimkin says U.S. ready to join Donbas settlement process

The United States may engage in the implementation of the Minsk Agreements in Donbas 'in a variety of ways', Ukrainian Foreign Minister Pavlo Klimkin has said.

"The U.S. is ready to get involved in order to make Russia comply with the Minsk Agreements," Klimkin said at a press briefing in Kyiv on Friday, in commenting on the results of his trip to the U.S.

There may be a variety of ways, including "a separate dimension, which would clearly be intertwined with the Normandy format, or the U.S.' separate engagement in the Normandy format, or there could be parallel processes," he said.

