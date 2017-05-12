Facts

15:13 12.05.2017

Informal gathering of EU FMs and Ukraine to take place in Brussels on May 15

An informal meeting of the foreign ministers of the EU countries and Ukraine will take place in Brussels on Monday, May 15, Ukrainian Foreign Minister Pavlo Klimkin has said.

"First and foremost, it is important that as many Ukrainians as possible use visa-free regime. I will speak about this on Monday, when taking part in the meeting "Ukraine + Group of Friends of Ukraine in the EU", that is all foreign ministers in Brussels," Klimkin said at a blitz briefing in Kyiv on Friday.

He also noted the importance of developing relations between Ukraine and the EU in the context of the Eastern Partnership program.

