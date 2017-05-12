EU not to abolish sanctions against Russia while Crimea occupied and there is war in Donbas

The European Union will not abolish sanctions against the Russian Federation while Crimea remains occupied and fighting continues in Donbas, Rebecca Harms, co-chair of the Group of the Greens - European Free Alliance faction in the European Parliament, has said.

We believe that sanctions should act without revision for at least a year, and it's wrong when every six months we consider the issue of their extension. And all those who think that the Europeans will abolish the sanctions are mistaken. As long as the situation in Crimea remains the same and as long as Crimea is occupied, we will not renounce sanctions. As long as the war continues in Donbas, we will not lift sanctions, she said at a press conference in Kyiv on Friday.

Harms said that the European Parliament held hearings on the situation with human rights in different parts of the European continent, in particular, in Abkhazia, Transdniester region and Crimea, and, according to her, the most difficult situation is observed in Crimea.

The European deputy also believes that more help should be provided to internally displaced persons in Ukraine, although it is not easy to do, and new ideas should be proposed to improve their current state.