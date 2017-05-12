Political will needed to establish truce in Donbas, withdraw heavy weapons - Mogherini

Political will is needed in the first place to settle the conflict in Donbas, EU foreign policy chief Federica Mogherini has said in an interview with BNS.

As for the conflict that continues in eastern Ukraine, she said, they know how to move forward, how to resolve the situation by peaceful means, fully respecting the territorial integrity of Ukraine. These are the Minsk agreements, Mogherini said.

First of all, we need political will to fully implement the truce, withdraw heavy weapons and improve the security situation, she said.

The EU and its member countries are actively supporting these agreements, she said. We are making the biggest contribution to the OSCE mission that is monitoring the situation on the spot. We also imposed sanctions against Russia that will be in effect until the Minsk agreements are fully implemented. This is part of our approach to the conflict resolution, Mogherini said.

She also said that it is also worth recalling that we closely cooperate with the Ukrainian government, support its aspirations for reforms and intend to do so in the future.

Mogherini takes part in the conference on the world crisis of trust starting in Tallinn on Friday.