Facts

11:38 12.05.2017

Trump appeals Ukraine and Russia for peace in social network

President of the United States Donald Trump, after a meeting with Foreign Ministers of Ukraine, Pavlo Klimkin, and Russia, Sergei Lavrov, has called on the parties to peace.

"Yesterday, on the same day- I had meetings with Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov and the FM of Ukraine, Pavlo Klimkin. #LetsMakePeace!" Trump wrote on his Twitter page.

He also posted on Twitter two joint photos with Lavrov and Klimkin with the caption "#LetsMakePeace!"

As reported, the day before, President Trump hosted Klimkin in the White House and discussed with him the situation in Donbas and the further support of Kyiv by Washington. Earlier on the same day, the U.S. president had met with Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov.

IMPORTANT

Two Ukrainian soldiers killed, 6 injured in Donbas in past 24 hours

NABU receives full access to e-declaration register

Ukraine can finally be separated from Russia having visa-free regime - Poroshenko

Poroshenko to make state visit to Malta in coming days

Some Latin American, Asian countries to automatically introduce visa free travel for Ukrainians following EU

LATEST

Interfax-Ukraine to host roundtable talk 'Who Controls NBU Today and Tomorrow'

U.S. congressmen assure Poltorak in their unified stance on Ukraine

Interfax-Ukraine to host press conference 'New UIA Price Concept upon Infrastructure Ministry's Initiative to Reduce Air Tickets Cost. Can UIA Offer Prices for Low-Cost Flights?'

Verification of DPR lists of people jailed in Ukraine completed – Ombudsman's office

One Ukrainian serviceman killed, three wounded in ATO zone on Thursday

ADVERTISING
Interfax-Ukraine
ADVERTISING
ADVERTISING
ADVERTISING
Loading...
ADVERTISING
ADVERTISING

UKR.NET- новости со всей Украины.

ADVERTISING
WEATHER
изучение английского
http://price.ua/catalog8717.html
ADVERTISING