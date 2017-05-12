Trump appeals Ukraine and Russia for peace in social network

President of the United States Donald Trump, after a meeting with Foreign Ministers of Ukraine, Pavlo Klimkin, and Russia, Sergei Lavrov, has called on the parties to peace.

"Yesterday, on the same day- I had meetings with Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov and the FM of Ukraine, Pavlo Klimkin. #LetsMakePeace!" Trump wrote on his Twitter page.

He also posted on Twitter two joint photos with Lavrov and Klimkin with the caption "#LetsMakePeace!"

As reported, the day before, President Trump hosted Klimkin in the White House and discussed with him the situation in Donbas and the further support of Kyiv by Washington. Earlier on the same day, the U.S. president had met with Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov.