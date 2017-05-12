Facts

11:22 12.05.2017

Two Ukrainian soldiers killed, 6 injured in Donbas in past 24 hours

Ukrainian army positions in the Anti-Terrorist operation (ATO) area came under 53 attacks in the past 24 hours; two Ukrainian servicemen were killed and six suffered injuries, the ATO staff said on Facebook on Friday.

"Over half [of the attacks] were conducted yesterday in the period from 6 p.m. till midnight," the staff said.

Most attacks were observed in the Mariupol sector. For instance, positions in Shyrokyne, Vodiane, Hnutove, Chermalyk and Pavlopil came under attack of infantry combat vehicle weapons, grenade launchers and small arms, while 82mm mortars, infantry combat vehicle weapons, grenade launchers and small arms were used in Maryinka, the staff said.

