Facts

10:59 12.05.2017

U.S. congressmen assure Poltorak in their unified stance on Ukraine

On Thursday, May 11, Defense Minister Stepan Poltorak met with representatives of the U.S. Congress, during which he informed congressmen about the situation on the territory of the Anti-Terrorist operation (ATO) in the east of Ukraine and on the territory of the temporarily occupied Crimea.

"The U.S. has been providing consistent and serious assistance to Ukraine since the beginning of our struggle for territorial integrity. American instructors' assistance in the training of Ukrainian soldiers gives results on the battlefield, saves lives and allows us to effectively solve problems," the press service of the Ukrainian Defense Ministry said.

Also, the Defense Minister of Ukraine told U.S. congressmen about the main achievements in the reform of the Armed Forces of Ukraine.

We are amazed that in a short period of time Ukraine has built an army that protects the country, head of the delegation Michael McCann said.

Representatives of the delegation of the U.S. Congress noted that there are debatable issues in the Congress as in the parliament of any country, but their position on Ukraine is unified. "Ukraine must be strong and we must work on this together," the press service of the Defense Ministry quoted congressmen as saying.

In his turn, the Ukrainian defense minister said that "the Ukrainians are trying to build a strong and prosperous democratic country, ready to defend their values with lethal force and even give their lives, but it is important for us not to be alone in this confrontation, we need the support of partners."

"Having the strength of spirit and will and the help of foreign partners, we will definitely win," Poltorak said.

IMPORTANT

Ukraine can finally be separated from Russia having visa-free regime - Poroshenko

Poroshenko to make state visit to Malta in coming days

Some Latin American, Asian countries to automatically introduce visa free travel for Ukrainians following EU

One Ukrainian serviceman killed, three wounded in ATO zone on Thursday

Poroshenko to leave for Strasbourg on May 17 to sign final document on visa-free regime with EU

LATEST

Interfax-Ukraine to host press conference 'New UIA Price Concept upon Infrastructure Ministry's Initiative to Reduce Air Tickets Cost. Can UIA Offer Prices for Low-Cost Flights?'

Verification of DPR lists of people jailed in Ukraine completed – Ombudsman's office

Cabinet raises charter capital of State Fund for Promotion of Youth Housing Construction by UAH 28 mln

Ukrainian PM demands May 9 incident in Dnipro be investigated, those guilty be punished

May 9 clashes in Dnipro must be thoroughly investigated – Poroshenko's rep in Verkhovna Rada

ADVERTISING
Interfax-Ukraine
ADVERTISING
ADVERTISING
ADVERTISING
Loading...
ADVERTISING
ADVERTISING

UKR.NET- новости со всей Украины.

ADVERTISING
WEATHER
изучение английского
price.ua
ADVERTISING