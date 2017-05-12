U.S. congressmen assure Poltorak in their unified stance on Ukraine

On Thursday, May 11, Defense Minister Stepan Poltorak met with representatives of the U.S. Congress, during which he informed congressmen about the situation on the territory of the Anti-Terrorist operation (ATO) in the east of Ukraine and on the territory of the temporarily occupied Crimea.

"The U.S. has been providing consistent and serious assistance to Ukraine since the beginning of our struggle for territorial integrity. American instructors' assistance in the training of Ukrainian soldiers gives results on the battlefield, saves lives and allows us to effectively solve problems," the press service of the Ukrainian Defense Ministry said.

Also, the Defense Minister of Ukraine told U.S. congressmen about the main achievements in the reform of the Armed Forces of Ukraine.

We are amazed that in a short period of time Ukraine has built an army that protects the country, head of the delegation Michael McCann said.

Representatives of the delegation of the U.S. Congress noted that there are debatable issues in the Congress as in the parliament of any country, but their position on Ukraine is unified. "Ukraine must be strong and we must work on this together," the press service of the Defense Ministry quoted congressmen as saying.

In his turn, the Ukrainian defense minister said that "the Ukrainians are trying to build a strong and prosperous democratic country, ready to defend their values with lethal force and even give their lives, but it is important for us not to be alone in this confrontation, we need the support of partners."

"Having the strength of spirit and will and the help of foreign partners, we will definitely win," Poltorak said.