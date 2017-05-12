Facts

11:30 12.05.2017

Interfax-Ukraine to host roundtable talk 'Who Controls NBU Today and Tomorrow'

On Friday, May 12, at 12.00, the Interfax-Ukraine News Agency's press center will host a roundtable talk, entitled "Who Controls NBU Today and Tomorrow." The participants will include People's deputy of Ukraine, the author of the independent report "Gontareva – the threat to economic security of Ukraine" Serhiy Taruta; President of the NGO "Institute of Economic Analysis" (RF) Andrey Illarionov; President of the Association of Ukrainian Banks Oleksandr Suhoniako; Ex-director of the department of registration issues and licensing of the National Bank of Ukraine Oleksandr Zavadetsky; President of the Association for the Protection of Banks Kateryna Nazymko; Head of the Banking Department of Vadym Hetman Kyiv National Economic University Stanyslav Arzhevitin (8/5a Reitarska Street). Press accreditation is required until 20:00 on May 11 by phone: (097) 886 2227 or at:press@osnovaparty.org.

