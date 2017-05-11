Police to evaluate facts presented in documentary about Sheremet's assassination – National Police deputy head

Competent police investigators will review information presented in the documentary film, titled "Pavel's Murder," which was aired on Wednesday evening by Slidstvo.Info, Deputy Head of the National Police of Ukraine Kostiantyn Bushuyev has said.

"Information presented in the documentary will be studied within the framework of the pretrial investigation and will be evaluated according to procedures," he told the Kyiv-based NewsOne TV Channel on Thursday.

As earlier reported, on July 20, 2016 at around 8:00 a.m. in the center of Kyiv a car driven by journalist Pavel Sheremet exploded. Sheremet died of his wounds moments later. On February 8, 2017 investigators said they believe Sheremet was assassinated because of his activities as a journalist.

The documentary film reveals Ihor Ustymenko, a former employee of Ukraine's Security Service (SBU) was near Sheremet's house for several hours on the night before a bomb was placed under the driver's seat of Sheremet's car.

Ustymenko in the documentary film refused to say concretely what he was doing near Sheremet's residence.

The National Police of Ukraine is in charge of the investigation into Sheremet's murder.