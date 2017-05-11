SBU does not confirm agents present at site of Sheremet murder

Ukraine's Security Service (SBU) has not confirmed information that one of its agents was present at the site of Pavel Sheremet's murder. The statement following the airing of a documentary film, titled "Pavel's Murder," produced by the Ukrainian investigative news agency Slidstvo.Info.

"Ihor Andriyovych Ustymenko was fired from the SBU on April 29, 2014," SBU Spokeswoman Olena Hitlianska wrote on her Facebook page on Wednesday evening. She added that Slidstvo.Info had not inquired about the circumstances of his dismissal with the SBU.

"If the journalists had asked us about Ustymenko before – not after – the airing of the documentary, we would have had something to tell them," she said.

Hitlianska said the criminal investigation into the murder of Sheremet is being handled by the National Police of Ukraine.

According to Slidsvto.Info, Ustymenko was identified on video footage near Sheremet's residence on the night before he was killed.