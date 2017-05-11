EU Council approves decision on visa-free regime for Ukrainians

The Council of the European Union at the level of the Ministers of Agriculture and Fisheries at a meeting on May 11 supported the decision on the liberalization of the visa regime with Ukraine.

The ministers reviewed the relevant Regulation of the European Parliament and the Council of the European Union, which amends Regulation No. 539/2001, which specifies third countries whose citizens, when crossing external borders, must have a visa, and countries whose citizens are exempt from such a requirement (Ukraine).