Facts

10:32 11.05.2017

ATO HQ reports on 37 shelling attacks on ATO positions by militants, one wounded serviceman in past 24 hours

Over the past day, the militants have fired on the Ukrainian positions in the ATO zone 37 times, one soldier has been wounded, the press centre of the ATO has reported.

"In some cases, when there was an immediate threat to the life and health of servicemen, the commanders decided to open fire adequately. Over the past day, one soldier of the Armed Forces of Ukraine has been injured," a message posted on the Facebook page of the staff on Thursday morning, says.

Attacks were registered in the Mariupol, Donetsk and Luhansk sectors, the Ukrainian military said.

IMPORTANT

Trump discusses further U.S. support for Kyiv with Klimkin at White House

Groysman to pay official visit to Israel on May 14-16

Turkey is reliable strategic partner for Ukraine

Dnipropetrovsk region police leadership dismissed after May 9 clashes in Dnipro

U.S. might join Normandy format talks on Donbas

LATEST

U.S. sends clear message in support of Ukrainians

Ukroboronprom steps up cooperation with Defence Ministry of Turkey

Klimkin hopes Macron will discuss Normandy format coordination during his visit to Germany

EU visa-free waiver for Ukrainians to be approved on May 11

One Ukrainian serviceman killed, 4 wounded in Donbas in past 24 hours - Kyiv

ADVERTISING
Interfax-Ukraine
ADVERTISING
ADVERTISING
ADVERTISING
Loading...
ADVERTISING
ADVERTISING

UKR.NET- новости со всей Украины.

ADVERTISING
WEATHER
изучение английского
Принтеры для наклеек
ADVERTISING