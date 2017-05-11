ATO HQ reports on 37 shelling attacks on ATO positions by militants, one wounded serviceman in past 24 hours

Over the past day, the militants have fired on the Ukrainian positions in the ATO zone 37 times, one soldier has been wounded, the press centre of the ATO has reported.

"In some cases, when there was an immediate threat to the life and health of servicemen, the commanders decided to open fire adequately. Over the past day, one soldier of the Armed Forces of Ukraine has been injured," a message posted on the Facebook page of the staff on Thursday morning, says.

Attacks were registered in the Mariupol, Donetsk and Luhansk sectors, the Ukrainian military said.