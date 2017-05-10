Groysman to pay official visit to Israel on May 14-16

Prime Minister of Ukraine Volodymyr Groysman will pay an official visit to Israel on May 14-16 and hold talks with Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu, President Reuven Rivlin and Speaker of the Knesset, Yuli-Yoel Edelstein.

The key topics of the talks are the introduction in Ukraine of the best practices of Israel in the field of agricultural production and health system reform, establishing cooperation in the field of high technologies, the press service of the Cabinet of Ministers of Ukraine said.

In addition, Groysman will meet with Agriculture Minister of Israel Uri Ariel and will visit the research organization of the Ministry of Agriculture and Rural Development Volkani.

During the visit, a number of bilateral documents will be signed: a memorandum on cooperation between the ministries of health of Ukraine and Israel, a memorandum on the exchange of statistical data between the customs administrations of the two countries, a joint Declaration between the Cabinet of Ministers of Ukraine and the Government of Israel on cooperation in the field of prevention of emergencies and liquidation of their consequences.

It is also planned to sign an implementation protocol to the agreement between the governments of the two countries on the temporary employment of Ukrainian workers in certain sectors of the Israeli labor market.

In addition, the meeting of the Ukrainian premier with the business community, the leadership of the Teva Center and the leaders of leading Israeli companies in the field of biomedical engineering and representatives of the Ukrainian community of Israel is planned.