Facts

15:54 10.05.2017

Turkey is reliable strategic partner for Ukraine

Ukrainian Defense Minister Stepan Poltorak met with Ambassador of the Republic of Turkey to Ukraine Yonet Can Tezel in Kyiv on Wednesday, May 10, during which he briefed the diplomat on the current situation in the East of Ukraine, as well as on the progress of reforms in the Ukrainian Defense Ministry.

Poltorak noted the pace of activation of cooperation between Ukraine and the Republic of Turkey in the defense sphere, including in the field of military and technical cooperation, the press service of the Defense Ministry of Ukraine said.

"Turkey is a reliable strategic partner for Ukraine. The Ukrainian side is interested in expanding military cooperation both on a bilateral and multilateral basis," the Ukrainian defense minister said.

Yonet Can Tezel said that Ukraine and Turkey in fact are at the beginning of a new stage of cooperation in the defense sphere.

Poltorak in this context expressed conviction that this cooperation between the two states would be built up and proceed on the principles of openness and transparency.

IMPORTANT

Dnipropetrovsk region police leadership dismissed after May 9 clashes in Dnipro

U.S. might join Normandy format talks on Donbas

OSCE SMM reports sexual harassment of employee by militant in Donetsk region

Ukraine's president expects final approval of visa-free travel for Ukraine by EU on May 11

PGO suspects Arbuzov of illegal financing of telecoms network

LATEST

One Ukrainian serviceman killed, 4 wounded in Donbas in past 24 hours - Kyiv

NSDC secretary discusses creation of new arms, armored vehicles in Turkey

Rada speaker calls on Norway to recognize Holodomor as genocide of Ukrainian people

Forty-nine detained for public order infringements; 8 policemen, 3 civilians injured in Ukraine on May 9

Kyiv police reports 24 people detained following hooliganism on Mazepy Street

ADVERTISING
Interfax-Ukraine
ADVERTISING
ADVERTISING
ADVERTISING
Loading...
ADVERTISING
ADVERTISING

UKR.NET- новости со всей Украины.

ADVERTISING
WEATHER
изучение английского
http://price.ua/catalog4523.html
ADVERTISING