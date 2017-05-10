Turkey is reliable strategic partner for Ukraine

Ukrainian Defense Minister Stepan Poltorak met with Ambassador of the Republic of Turkey to Ukraine Yonet Can Tezel in Kyiv on Wednesday, May 10, during which he briefed the diplomat on the current situation in the East of Ukraine, as well as on the progress of reforms in the Ukrainian Defense Ministry.

Poltorak noted the pace of activation of cooperation between Ukraine and the Republic of Turkey in the defense sphere, including in the field of military and technical cooperation, the press service of the Defense Ministry of Ukraine said.

"Turkey is a reliable strategic partner for Ukraine. The Ukrainian side is interested in expanding military cooperation both on a bilateral and multilateral basis," the Ukrainian defense minister said.

Yonet Can Tezel said that Ukraine and Turkey in fact are at the beginning of a new stage of cooperation in the defense sphere.

Poltorak in this context expressed conviction that this cooperation between the two states would be built up and proceed on the principles of openness and transparency.