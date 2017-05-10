Facts

10:35 10.05.2017

OSCE SMM reports sexual harassment of employee by militant in Donetsk region

The Special Monitoring Mission (SMM) of the OSCE has reported that an armed man has sexually harassed a female patrol member in the area of Donetsk region beyond Kyiv control.

"A man armed with an assault rifle (AK-47) sexually harassed a female patrol member and threatened to stop the patrol from moving east from Petrivske towards Rozdolne until his demands were met. The SMM left the area via a different road and informed the JCCC," the OSCE SMM said in a report as of May 5.

The towns of Petrivske and Rozdolne, Starobesheve district, Donetsk region, are controlled by militants.

