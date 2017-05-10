Facts

10:32 10.05.2017

Ukraine's president expects final approval of visa-free travel for Ukraine by EU on May 11

Ukrainian President Petro Poroshenko expects that the European Union will finally approve a visa-free regime for Ukrainian citizens on May 11 this year.

"On May 11 the Council of the EU should finally approve visa-free travel to Europe, to the countries of the Schengen zone for Ukrainian citizens," he said during the First Minute of Peace event at the National Museum of the History of Ukraine in the Second World War.

According to him, this is a historic event.

"This means our final return to the single European civilizational space," the president said.

Poroshenko: We reject Moscow's attempts to use victory over Nazism to meet imperial needs

