Facts

17:26 09.05.2017

Kyiv police reports 24 people detained following hooliganism on Mazepy Street

Law enforcement officers have detained 24 persons at 6A Mazepy Street in Kyiv, Kyiv National Police department chief Andriy Kryschenko has said.

"Twenty-four persons were detained. We haven't identified all of them. Twenty-four persons [were detained] directly in an office in the building at 6A Mazepy Street," he told reporters in Kyiv on Tuesday.

Another man was detained on the Arsenalna Square prior to the beginning of the Immortal Regiment procession, he attempted to unfurl a banner with symbols similar to a ribbon of St. George, Kryschenko said.

"No, weapons weren't seized," he said asked whether the detained activists had weapons.

The detentions in the office at 6A Mazepy Street began after acts of hooliganism (the use of smoke grenades) and resistance to law enforcement officers during which a policeman was injured, he said.

A criminal case was opened on these charges. The detained persons were brought to the Pechersky district police department, urgent investigative activities are under way, he said.

Information about injured persons is being currently verified, but no one was seriously wounded, he said.

"At present, there are no reports to the police or medical establishments," he said.

Interfax-Ukraine
