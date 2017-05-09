Facts

17:24 09.05.2017

Turchynov takes part in opening IDEF-2017 exhibition in Istanbul

Secretary of the National Security and Defense Council of Ukraine (NSDC) Oleksandr Turchynov has taken part in the official opening of the IDEF-2017 international defense industry exhibition in Istanbul.

According to the press service of the National Security and Defense Council, Turchynov also held meetings with National Defense Minister of Turkey Fikri Isik, head of the Turkish defense industry Ismail Demir. In addition, he held consultative meetings with the defense ministers and defense industry leaders of a number of Asia and Africa countries, as well as the management of the leading Turkish companies in the military industrial sector: ASELSAN, ROKETSAN, HAVELSAN, TAI, BMC, MKEK, and Otokar. During these meetings the parties discussed the issues of implementing joint projects

