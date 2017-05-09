Poroshenko expects EU and G7 to extend sanctions against Russia in June

President of Ukraine Petro Poroshenko expects the European Union and the G7 countries to extend sanctions against Russia in June.

"I hope that in June a unanimous decision will be made both within the EU and the G7 on a further extension of sanctions against the aggressor country," he said during the First Minute of Peace event at the National Museum of the History of Ukraine in the Second World War.

He added there cannot be safe future for Europe without tranquility on the border of Ukraine with Russia, without a global influence on Moscow to force it to peace.