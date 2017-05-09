Some 45 people detained during May 9 events in Ukraine

Events on the occasion of the 72nd anniversary of the victory over Nazism in the Second World War in general in Ukraine are being conducted without gross violations, there were small skirmishes in a number of cities, 45 people were detained all over the country, First Deputy Interior Minister Serhiy Yarovy has stated.

"In general, the events of May 9 are passing as normal. Of course, there were local skirmishes in Odesa, Zaporizhia, Dnipro and Kyiv, but the police and the National Guard are working. The situation is under control," he told journalists in Kyiv.

According to him, 45 people were detained all over Ukraine.

Some 30,000 police officers are involved in law enforcement in Ukraine.

Some 50,000 citizens took part in mass events.