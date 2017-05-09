Poroshenko stands for invigoration of 'Normandy format'

Ukrainian President Petro Poroshenko stands for the invigoration of work in the "Normandy format" to settle the situation in Donbas.

"We stand for the invigoration of work in the "Normandy format"," he said during the First Minute of Peace event at the National Museum of the History of Ukraine in the Second World War.

He also congratulated the French people on the election of new President Emmanuel Macron, as well as the victory of the pro-European forces.