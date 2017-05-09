Facts

14:00 09.05.2017

Poroshenko: We reject Moscow's attempts to use victory over Nazism to meet imperial needs

Ukrainian President Petro Poroshenko is convinced Russia is trying to use victory in the Second World War to meet its imperial ambitions.

"We categorically reject Moscow's attempts to use the victory over Nazism in World War II to meet its revanchist, imperial and expansionist needs," he said during participation in the ceremony of oath taking by servicemen in Kyiv.

According to him, the Second World War ended 72 years ago, but Russia is still trying to lead Ukraine.

IMPORTANT

Ukraine's president expects final approval of visa-free travel for Ukraine by EU on May 11

Militants deliberately shell settlements and civilians

Poroshenko, Merkel note need for 'Normandy-format' talks to continue with new French president

Poroshenko notes courage of Ukrainian soldiers in defending country from Russian aggression

Poroshenko, Merkel note priority of implementing security provisions of Minsk agreements

LATEST

Ukrainian president, premier lay flowers to Eternal Glory monument

Immortal Regiment march being held in Kyiv

Militants shell Popasna on Sunday with no casualties registered

ATO HQ reports 65 attacks on ATO positions over past day

SBU detains weapons traders

ADVERTISING
Interfax-Ukraine
ADVERTISING
ADVERTISING
ADVERTISING
Loading...
ADVERTISING
ADVERTISING

UKR.NET- новости со всей Украины.

ADVERTISING
WEATHER
изучение английского
Гейнеры
ADVERTISING