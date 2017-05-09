Poroshenko: We reject Moscow's attempts to use victory over Nazism to meet imperial needs

Ukrainian President Petro Poroshenko is convinced Russia is trying to use victory in the Second World War to meet its imperial ambitions.

"We categorically reject Moscow's attempts to use the victory over Nazism in World War II to meet its revanchist, imperial and expansionist needs," he said during participation in the ceremony of oath taking by servicemen in Kyiv.

According to him, the Second World War ended 72 years ago, but Russia is still trying to lead Ukraine.