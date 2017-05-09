Facts

13:46 09.05.2017

Militants deliberately shell settlements and civilians

The Ukrainian side of the Joint Center for Control and Coordination (JCCC) has stated militants in Donbas deliberately shell populated areas and civilians, violating not only the Minsk agreements but also the international humanitarian law, the press service of the Ukrainian Defense Ministry has said.

"The Ukrainian side of the JCCC states the illegal armed units in the uncontrolled areas of Donetsk and Luhansk regions, in addition to constantly disregarding all the Minsk agreements, using prohibited weapons against the positions of the Armed Forces of Ukraine, as well as important infrastructure facilities, deliberately open fire on human settlements and civilians, thus violating international humanitarian laws," reads a statement on the ministry's website.

"Such actions of the illegal armed formations in the uncontrolled areas of Donbas testify about a flagrant and deliberate violation of the international humanitarian law, namely, the prohibition of making civilians, their certain representatives or peaceful objects the goals of strikes," the report says.

