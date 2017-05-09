Facts

13:22 09.05.2017

Ukrainian president, premier lay flowers to Eternal Glory monument

President of Ukraine Petro Poroshenko has laid flowers to the monument of Eternal Glory in Kyiv on the occasion of the 72nd anniversary of the victory over Nazism in the Second World War.

Veterans of the Second World War, Prime Minister Volodymyr Groysman and members of his government, Kyiv Mayor Vitali Klitschko, and Prosecutor General Yuriy Lutsenko also laid flowers on the Square of Glory.

Those present honored the memory of victims holding a moment of silence.

