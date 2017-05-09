Poroshenko, Merkel note need for 'Normandy-format' talks to continue with new French president

Poroshenko, Merkel note need for 'Normandy-format' talks to continue with new French president

KYIV. May 9 (Interfax-Ukraine) - Ukrainian President Petro Poroshenko and German Chancellor Angela Merkel have stressed the need for "Normandy Quartet" talks to continue with the participation of the newly elected president of France, Emmanuel Macron.

"The leaders of Ukraine and Germany noted the need for the work in the Normandy format to continue, in particular with the participation of the French president-elect. They also agreed on a further schedule of bilateral top-level meetings," the Ukrainian president's press office said.

In addition, Merkel informed Poroshenko of the results of the talks she held in Russia on May 2.