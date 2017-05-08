Facts

16:31 08.05.2017

Militants shell Popasna on Sunday with no casualties registered

Illegal armed formations have fired the residential sector of Popasna town, Luhansk region on Sunday, Luhansk region police liaison department has said.

"During the day of May 7, militants were firing from mortars on the town of Popasna and adjacent territories [...] Three streets of the city came under fire from mortars, as a result of shelling, houses of civilians have been damaged," a report says.

According to the police, as a result of the shelling, the windows in the house on Hrushevsky Street have been damaged. On Pershotravneva Street, as a result of the mine explosion, the windows of the house, the outbuilding, a car and the power line were damaged. Also the windows were damaged in the house of the technical office of the Popasna station of Donetsk railway on Vatutina Street.

The law enforcers did not receive information about the victims among civilians. Detectives of the town's police department are working on the scene now documenting the consequences of the shelling.

