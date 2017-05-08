ATO HQ reports 65 attacks on ATO positions over past day

Over the past day militants opened fire on positions of the Ukrainian Armed Forces 65 times, the press center of the ATO headquarters has reported.

"The situation in the area of the ATO remains tense, the units of the Russian-occupation forces continue to fire attacks on the positions of the ATO forces. During the past day, 65 shelling attacks of strong points of the Ukrainian Armed Forces have been recorded," a report says posted on Facebook page on Monday.

In Donetsk sector, 122-mm artillery fire, BMP weapons, 120-mm and 82-mm caliber mortars, grenade launchers and large caliber machine guns were used by militants to attack positions near Troyitske. Mortars of 82-mm caliber, grenade launchers and heavy machine guns were used to fire positions near Verkhniotoretske, and from BMP weapons, mortars of 120 mm and 82 mm caliber, grenade launchers and large-caliber machine guns, illegal armed formations fired on the strongholds of the ATO near Luhanske. Mortars of 82-mm caliber were used near Opytne, and from 82-mm mortars, grenade launchers of various systems and machine guns of large caliber, militants were shelling positions near Avdiyivka. Kamyanka, Pisky and Zaitseve were shelled by grenade launchers and machine guns of large calibers. The strongholds near Nevelske were fired on from Zu-23-2 anti-aircraft gun and automatic grenade launchers. The positions near Mayorske were fired from grenade launchers and small arms.

In the coastal sector, mortars of the 82-mm caliber, anti-tank missile systems, armored vehicles, grenade launchers and large-caliber machine guns were used by the militants to fire on the positions near Vodiane. 82-mm mortars, grenade launchers and machine guns of lthe illegal armed formations were used for firing at strongpoints near Krasnohorivka. The positions of marines near Shyrokyne were attacked from the armored vehicles of the illegal armed formations, and near Pavlopil - from the armament of armored personnel carriers and grenade launchers. The militants attacked positions near Lebedynske and Maryinka with grenade launchers and heavy machine guns. Defenders of Novoselivka Druha were fired from machine guns of large calibers, and the defenders of Hnutove - from the BMP arms, large-caliber machine guns and small arms.

In the Luhansk sector, artillery systems of 152 mm and 122 mm caliber, grenade launchers, 120 and 82 mm mortars, large-caliber machine guns, illegal armed formations were used to fire on strongholds of Krymske. Artillery of 122-mm, 120-mm and 82-mm mortars, grenade launchers were applied by militants to fire on the ATO positions near Troyitske. The militants applied artillery of 152-mm and 122-mm caliber, 120-mm mortars, grenade launchers of various systems and machine guns of large caliber near Novozvanivka. The defenders of Popasna were attacked from 122-mm artillery systems, 120-mm and 82-mm mm mortars, while the defenders of Katerynivka - from 82-mm mortars. ATO forces in the area of Novo-Oleksandrivka were fired on from 122-mm artillery, 120 mm mortar shells, grenade launchers and large caliber machine guns.