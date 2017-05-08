SBU detains weapons traders

Agents from Ukraine's Security Service (SBU) have in coordination with Ukraine's Prosecutor General's Office detained a group of individuals selling weapons taken from the Anti-Terrorist Operation (ATO) zone. The arms were sold in several Ukrainian regions.

SBU agents in Odesa detained one of the group during an attempt to sell a Kalashnikov automatic rifle with ammunition. During simultaneous searches in Odesa, Khmeltnitsky and Chernovtsi regions lawmakers found a large arsenal of weapons and ammunition, which was stolen from military warehouses. The arms included rocket launchers, rifles and pistols with silencers.

The SBU's press center on Monday said the suspects stored dozens of grenades and grenade launchers, as well as trotyl explosives at one of the suspect's residence.

A criminal case was opened pursuant to Part 1 of Article 263 (illegal dealings with firearms, ammunition and explosive devices) and Part 1 of Article 263-1 (illegal manufacture, modification or repair of weapons or illegal preparation of ammunition and explosive devices) of the Criminal Code of Ukraine.

The five detained suspects, including the head of the group, were told they are suspected of committing criminal acts. Search and seizure operations by law-enforcement agents continue.