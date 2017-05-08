Facts

14:52 08.05.2017

Some 3,700 law enforcement deployed at Eurovision venue – National police

Public security and order near the International Exhibition Center (ICC) in Kyiv, where on May 8, rehearsals of the participants of the international song contest Eurovision 2017 open, will be provided by 3,700 law enforcement officers, the Department of Preventive Activities of the National Police of Ukraine has said.

"The police prepared an explanation for foreign guests with advice on their safe stay in Ukraine," a report says.

Soldiers of the National Guard of Ukraine together with National Police on Sunday intensified patrols to ensure security in the central part of Kyiv.

IMPORTANT

ATO HQ reports 65 attacks on ATO positions over past day

EU Council to take final decision on visa-free for Ukrainians during Eurovision in Kyiv

No Ukrainian military killed in ATO zone on May 7

Some 14 mln Ukrainians died during World War II – Turchynov

Russian occupation forces plan, conduct attacks against local population, provoke Ukrainian govt forces – JCCC

LATEST

SBU detains weapons traders

Six bombs go off along route to Savur-Mohyla in DPR

Poroshenko sends official congratulatory letter to Macron

Russian journalists accredited to Eurovision who illegally visited Crimea not to be admitted to Ukraine

Two Russian journalists barred from Ukraine

ADVERTISING
Interfax-Ukraine
ADVERTISING
ADVERTISING
ADVERTISING
Loading...
ADVERTISING
ADVERTISING

UKR.NET- новости со всей Украины.

ADVERTISING
WEATHER
изучение английского
http://price.ua/catalog8717.html
ADVERTISING