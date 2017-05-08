Some 3,700 law enforcement deployed at Eurovision venue – National police

Public security and order near the International Exhibition Center (ICC) in Kyiv, where on May 8, rehearsals of the participants of the international song contest Eurovision 2017 open, will be provided by 3,700 law enforcement officers, the Department of Preventive Activities of the National Police of Ukraine has said.

"The police prepared an explanation for foreign guests with advice on their safe stay in Ukraine," a report says.

Soldiers of the National Guard of Ukraine together with National Police on Sunday intensified patrols to ensure security in the central part of Kyiv.