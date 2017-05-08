Facts

No Ukrainian military killed in ATO zone on May 7

Illegal armed formations fired on the positions of ATO forces in the east of Ukraine 65 times on Sunday, May 7, while no Ukrainian soldier was killed or injured, the Ukrainian Defense Ministry's Spokesman Andriy Lysenko has said.

"We have very good news. During the past 24 hours, as a result of active hostilities, no Ukrainian soldier has been killed or injured," Lysenko said at a briefing in Kyiv on Monday.

According to him, at the Luhansk sector on Saturday, Russian occupation forces fired on the positions of the ATO forces 20 times (19 of them from heavy weapons), on Donetsk - 21 times (12 of them from heavy weapons) and on Mariupol - 24 times.

Interfax-Ukraine
Loading...
UKR.NET- новости со всей Украины.

