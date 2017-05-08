Some 14 mln Ukrainians died during World War II – Turchynov

More than 14 million Ukrainians were burnt in the crucible of World War II, Secretary of the National Security and Defense Council of Ukraine (NSDC) Oleksandr Turchynov has said, the press service of the ministry reported.

"Today, the whole world is celebrating the Day of Memory and Reconciliation, when we remember those people, the tens of millions of victims of World War II. We remember and honor all the heroes who gave their lives, protecting Ukraine from fascism and Stalinism," a statement of the NSDC secretary, posted on the website of the ministry on Monday, says.

Turchynov said that during the war more than 14 million Ukrainians were killed.

"They died on the fronts, died of hunger and diseases, were removed from the motherland," he wrote.

He said that after decades of peace in Ukraine there is fighting again, this time because of Russian aggression. Crimea is occupied, the east is burning.

Turchynov also said there are parallels between the events in Europe in the late thirties of the last century and the present day: the behavior and motivation of the aggressors at all times is the same.

"It is impossible to pacify it, and the civilized world must decide whether to wait for the next step of the aggressor or stop it. We have answered this question long ago. This war has also become patriotic for us, because we defend our Motherland, our Ukraine," Turchynov wrote.

"I am sure we will pass our way with honor - the way to victory! God is on our side, Ukraine with us, a victory will be on our side!" he said.