Facts

13:31 08.05.2017

Six bombs go off along route to Savur-Mohyla in DPR

Two explosions detonated on the highway in the Shakhtar district of Donetsk region, where head of the so-called Donetsk People's Republic (DPR) Oleksandr Zakharchenko was scheduled to travel on. There were no casualties, an Interfax correspondent has reported from the scene on Monday.

An event with the participation of the DPR head was planned to be held at the memorial complex Savur-Mohyla.

The road is temporarily blocked and vehicles are using alternate roads to reach Savur Mohyla.

An official with the DPR leader's administration told reporters the explosions have been designated as a terrorist attack.

"The official version of what happened is a terrorist attack," a spokesperson for the head of the DPR told reporters.

Savur-Mohyla is a burial mound in the Shakhtarsk district of the Donetsk region. A memorial was created on Savur-Mohyla after the Great Patriotic War. The memorial was badly damaged in the fighting between the Ukrainian troops and the DPR militants in August 2014.

