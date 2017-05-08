Facts

13:27 08.05.2017

Russian occupation forces plan, conduct attacks against local population, provoke Ukrainian govt forces – JCCC

According to information provided by the Joint Control and Coordination Center (JCCC), Russian occupation forces on Sunday used banned weapons and shelled populated areas in Anti-Terrorist Operation (ATO) zone in eastern Ukraine.

"Ukrainian members of the JCCC say illegal armed formations in occupied areas of Donetsk and Luhansk regions, ignoring the Minsk ceasefire agreement, during the course of the last 24 hours have conducted armed provocations against Ukrainian government troops. They have shelled populated areas along the line of demarcation between Russian occupation forces and Ukrainian troops," the ATO press center said on its Facebook page on Sunday evening.

Some 58 violations of the ceasefire from occupied areas were reported by 23:00 along the entire line of disengagement on May 7 using forbidden weapons systems, including 152-mm shells, as well as 93 122-mm shells, 121 120-mm mortar rounds, 145 82-mm mortar rounds, as well as fire from armored vehicles and rifle fire.

At about 21:20 armed military formations in occupied areas of Luhansk region near Popasna opened fire with 120-mm and 82-mm mortars. No civilian casualties were reported.

"These actions by illegal armed formations in occupied areas illustrate crude violations of the ceasefire agreement and the unwillingness of Russian occupation forces to abide by obligations to the Trilateral Contact Group. They are tantamount to planned terrorist-like acts against the population and Ukrainian government troops," the ATO press center said.

IMPORTANT

EU Council to take final decision on visa-free for Ukrainians during Eurovision in Kyiv

No Ukrainian military killed in ATO zone on May 7

Some 14 mln Ukrainians died during World War II – Turchynov

Poroshenko sends official congratulatory letter to Macron

Russian journalists accredited to Eurovision who illegally visited Crimea not to be admitted to Ukraine

LATEST

Six bombs go off along route to Savur-Mohyla in DPR

Two Russian journalists barred from Ukraine

Most ex-officials, Interpol withdraws from wanted list, are in Russia - Yenin

Five Ukrainian soldiers injured in ATO zone over past 24 hours

PGO suspects Arbuzov of illegal financing of telecoms network

ADVERTISING
Interfax-Ukraine
ADVERTISING
ADVERTISING
ADVERTISING
Loading...
ADVERTISING
ADVERTISING

UKR.NET- новости со всей Украины.

ADVERTISING
WEATHER
изучение английского
http://price.ua/catalog827.html
ADVERTISING