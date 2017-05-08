Russian occupation forces plan, conduct attacks against local population, provoke Ukrainian govt forces – JCCC

According to information provided by the Joint Control and Coordination Center (JCCC), Russian occupation forces on Sunday used banned weapons and shelled populated areas in Anti-Terrorist Operation (ATO) zone in eastern Ukraine.

"Ukrainian members of the JCCC say illegal armed formations in occupied areas of Donetsk and Luhansk regions, ignoring the Minsk ceasefire agreement, during the course of the last 24 hours have conducted armed provocations against Ukrainian government troops. They have shelled populated areas along the line of demarcation between Russian occupation forces and Ukrainian troops," the ATO press center said on its Facebook page on Sunday evening.

Some 58 violations of the ceasefire from occupied areas were reported by 23:00 along the entire line of disengagement on May 7 using forbidden weapons systems, including 152-mm shells, as well as 93 122-mm shells, 121 120-mm mortar rounds, 145 82-mm mortar rounds, as well as fire from armored vehicles and rifle fire.

At about 21:20 armed military formations in occupied areas of Luhansk region near Popasna opened fire with 120-mm and 82-mm mortars. No civilian casualties were reported.

"These actions by illegal armed formations in occupied areas illustrate crude violations of the ceasefire agreement and the unwillingness of Russian occupation forces to abide by obligations to the Trilateral Contact Group. They are tantamount to planned terrorist-like acts against the population and Ukrainian government troops," the ATO press center said.