Facts

14:28 06.05.2017

Russia undermining efforts to cease hostilities in Donbas - U.S. mission to OSCE Charge d'Affaires

Charge d'Affaires of the U.S. mission to the OSCE Kate Marie Byrnes believes Russia opposes the efforts to cease hostilities in Donbas, does not condemn the intimidation of OSCE missions and continues to violate the rights of the opposition in Crimea, according to the Voice of America.

Byrnes stressed strict adherence to the ceasefire and the withdrawal of forces is the main prerequisite for the implementation of the Minsk agreements.

She expressed regret that Russia did not support part of the OSCE statement in which attempts to intimidate OSCE observers are condemned. She also noted the need to provide the missions with access throughout Ukraine without restrictions, remarks or delays.

Russia continues to violate the rights of those who oppose the illegal annexation of Crimea, the statement said.

Russian aggression against Ukraine undermines the foundations on which Europe's security and stability are based and directly contradicts the idea of the integrated, free and peaceful Europe. The United States strongly supports the sovereignty, independence and territorial integrity of Ukraine, the inviolability of its internationally recognized borders, the U.S. official said.

