Trump approves consolidated budget providing $560 mln aid to Ukraine

U.S. President Donald Trump on May 5 signed a bill on budget spending of almost $1.2 trillion, approved by the Congress on the eve, U.S. mass media have reported.

Principal Deputy White House Press Secretary Sarah Huckabee Sanders, speaking to journalists at a regular briefing for mass media, confirmed the president had signed this document during his visit to the golf club in New Jersey.

The budget, in particular, foresees an additional $15 billion for the military building program planned by the president and another $1.5 billion for border security.

As reported, on May 5 the U.S. Congress approved the national budget, providing for the issue of aid to Ukraine in the amount of at least $560 million.

"Ukraine highly values the bilateral support of the United States Congress! The Senate and the House of Representatives have passed the Consolidated Appropriations Act, 2017 under which not less than $560 million will be made available for assistance for Ukraine," reads a report on the Facebook page of the Embassy of Ukraine in the United States.

The agency also noted the next stage in the entry into force of the law would be its signing by the U.S. president.