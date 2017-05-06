ICRC humanitarian convoy delivers 8.6 tonnes of medicines to Donbas – Border Guard Service

The International Committee of the Red Cross (ICRC) has sent 8.6 tonnes of medical humanitarian aid to the Donbas territory uncontrolled by Kyiv, the State Border Guard Service of Ukraine said in a report.

"One truck from the mission of the International Committee of the Red Cross traveled through the Novotroitske checkpoint to the uncontrolled territory, transporting medical goods with a total weight of 8.6 tonnes for the residents of Donetsk region," the service said.