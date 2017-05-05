Peace in Ukraine depends on U.S. and Trump – Kuchma

Ukraine's representative in the Trilateral Contact Group, second president Leonid Kuchma believes that the establishment of peace in Donbas largely depends on the U.S. and President Donald Trump.

"In my opinion, it depends mostly on the position of the United States, on U.S. President Donald Trump. The U.S. today is the key country that has a significant influence on Russia's position. No one dares to make fun of America… Therefore, we also hope that given the recent statements by Trump and his team, they should pay more attention to the problem that exists in Ukraine. Let's wait and see," Kuchma told reporters in Nizhyn on Friday answering the question on when peace may be established in Ukraine.

In his opinion, the European Union and the U.S. can make Russia contribute to a peaceful resolution to this conflict, because Ukraine alone cannot do this.

Speaking about the possibility of changing the 'Normandy format,' Kuchma said: "We need to wait for the end of the elections in France. It is necessary that the European Union... should have a clear understandable position on the war in Ukraine. Nothing will change from adding anybody to this format."

"In order to expand it, it is necessary to have the consent of all the participants… And there will be always someone against it. So we should stop talking about changing formats, etc., we should work within this format," he added.

At the same time, Ukraine's representative in the trilateral contact group believes that after the elections, France will take a tougher stand.

Kuchma believes that France and Germany should press on Russia, so that the country should work in the 'Minsk format.'

He also said that the resolution of the situation in Donbas depends only on one person - on Russian President Vladimir Putin.