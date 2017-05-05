Facts

17:20 05.05.2017

Ukraine's Aviation Service restricts flights over Kyiv during Eurovision

The State Aviation Service of Ukraine has imposed restrictions on the flights within a radius of 15 km from the International Exhibition Center in Kyiv to an altitude of 1.5 km for the period of the preparation and holding of the 2017 Eurovision Song Contest from May 4 to May 14, 2017.

The relevant decision was taken with the aim of preventing illegal actions in the use of airspace, Interfax-Ukraine learnt at the State Enterprise for Air Traffic Services of Ukraine.

This restriction does not apply to regular and charter flights, both transit and bound to and out of Boryspil and Zhuliany airports. Also, the restriction does not apply to the flights for the purpose of providing medical assistance, rescue and necessary to ensure the conduct of Eurovision, if such flights are sanctioned by the General Staff and the State Aviation Service. In this case, all aircraft should be equipped with a surveillance radar transponder and pilot-controller radio communication facilities.

